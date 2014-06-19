Creditors to vote on Momentive's contentious restructuring plan

| June 19
June 19 A U.S. judge on Thursday gave Momentive
Performance Materials the go-ahead to send its restructuring
plan to creditors for a vote, but criticized a rights offering
at the center of the plan over bloated fees for its
backstoppers.
Judge Robert Drain, at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
White Plains, N.Y., told the quartz and silicone maker to reduce
the $30 million fee to a bondholder group that includes Apollo
Global Management for its agreement to guarantee the
$600 million rights offering.
Momentive went bankrupt in April with a plan to cut about $3
billion of its $4 billion debt load. The plan would pay off
senior bondholders and transfer control of the company to
second-lien bondholders, including Apollo, through their
sponsorship of the equity rights offering.
Other creditors cried foul at Thursday's hearing, calling
the offering a ploy by Apollo to keep control of Momentive,
since Apollo holds both current equity and a big chunk of the
bonds that would acquire Momentive's post-bankruptcy equity.
Apollo needs no extra incentive to take the deal, so the fee
is unnecessary, the creditors argued.
Drain agreed the $30 million figure seemed too high,
especially because only a small percentage of the offering
figures to be unsubscribed and require backstopping.
Momentive hopes to secure creditor support for its plan and
go back to Drain for final approval in August or September, but
it faces widespread opposition.
The vehemence over the fee - a drop in the bucket in the
scope of Momentive's capital structure - illustrates the
contentious nature of a case in which most creditors believe the
Apollo group is receiving a sweetheart deal at the expense of
recoveries for other stakeholders.
Senior creditors led by Wilmington Trust and Bank
of Oklahoma, despite being slated to receive full payback,
object to the plan because they would not receive extra premiums
known as make-whole payments they feel they are owed for
refinancing their bonds.
Meanwhile, lower-priority bondholders led by U.S. Bank
would recover nothing despite their insistence that
they are contractually equal to the Apollo-led second-lien
group.
Lawsuits are pending on both issues, which depending on
their outcomes could unravel Momentive's restructuring proposal.
Even within the second-lien bond group, discord rears its
head. Fortress Investment Group said it was unfairly excluded
from the backstop agreement despite being a large holder of the
second-lien debt, and that its calls to the company offering a
cheaper backstop agreement for a smaller piece of the rights
offering were not returned.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)