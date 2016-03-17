StanChart PE arm, Goldman invest $28 mln in Vietnam fintech startup

HANOI, March 17 A private-equity arm of Standard
Chartered Plc and Goldman Sachs have invested a
combined $28 million in Vietnamese startup M_Service, the
operator of mobile e-wallet MoMo, the companies said in a joint
statement on Thursday.
Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE) invested $25
million, while Goldman Sachs, an existing shareholder and
strategic investor, put in an additional $3 million on top of
its initial $5.75 million investment in 2013, M_Service said.
Smartphone app MoMo provides e-wallet service and
over-the-counter remittance and payment platform for a customer
base of 2.5 million people, the statement said. It has more than
1 million mobile e-wallet customers.
More than half of Vietnam's 90 million population are
Internet users as of last year, while the number of mobile phone
subscribers in Vietnam grew 26 percent to 124 million during
2009-2013, data from the government showed.
Official data on smartphone users are not provided but Apple
Inc last year opened a subsidiary in Vietnam, allowing
the maker of iPhones to import and distribute cellphones
directly in one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the
Asia-Pacific.
"It is extremely exciting to support MoMo's broader mission
of promoting financial inclusion across Vietnam," said Bert
Kwan, Head of ASEAN at SCPE, who will join MoMo's board.
