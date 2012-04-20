New Issue-Monaco SpinCo sells $500 mln notes

April 20 Monaco SpinCo Inc, a subsidiary of ACCO Brands Corp, on Friday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MONACO SPINCO INC, AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 04/30/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/30/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/01/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 519 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS