Greybull Capital buys UK's Monarch

LONDON Oct 25 British holidays and airline
company Monarch has been acquired by investment firm
Greybull Capital which will pump 125 million pounds ($201
million) into the company as it turns itself into a budget
airline.
Greybull took a 90 percent stake in Monarch, with the rest
passing to its pension scheme, the two firms said in a statement
released late on Friday.
The agreement will help Monarch take on budget airlines such
as Ryanair and easyJet.
The deal brings to an end the ownership of Monarch by the
Mantegazza family. It founded the firm in the 1960s and has
invested 115 million pounds in it over the last five years. The
family will make an unspecified contribution to the new funding.
Greybull, which reportedly provided backing for the
acquisition of British high street electronics chain Comet
before its collapse in 2012, considers its ownership of Monarch
to be a long-term investment, the statement said.
As part of its plan to shift to a budget airline model from
its current charter flights operation, Monarch is shrinking its
fleet to 34 from 42 aircraft, ending long-haul and charter
flights by April and focusing on core European routes.
Agreement had been reached with workers for pay cuts of up
to 30 percent and 700 redundancies, the statement said.
Monarch confirmed it would buy from Boeing 30 of its
737 MAX 8 aircraft with deliveries from 2018 to 2020.
(1 US dollar = 0.6216 British pound)
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by William Hardy)