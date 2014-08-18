Monarch Airlines to cut workforce in shift to becoming low-cost carrier

LONDON Aug 18 British holidays airline operator
Monarch Group is set to cut the airline's workforce by a third
with the closure of its charter operations as it moves to
reinvent the carrier as a scheduled European budget airline.
Monarch, privately-owned by the Mantegazza family, said it
would scrap its charter flights business to focus on the
scheduled European market, repositioning itself as a smaller
rival to Europe's biggest low-cost carriers Ryanair and
easyJet.
A source familiar with the situation said that Monarch could
reduce its staff numbers by around a third, cutting 1,000 jobs,
and reduce aircraft numbers to 30 from its current 42 as part of
the shake-up plans.
Monarch said last week it aims to complete its
transformation to become a scheduled European low-cost carrier
by the time a new narrow-bodied aircraft fleet of 30 Boeing 737
MAX 8s start entering service in 2018.
Monarch, based at London Luton airport and with a route
offering focused on holiday destinations, ordered the 30 new
Boeing jets last month, ditching its current supplier Airbus
.
But the company, which promoted its former airlines unit
managing director Andrew Swaffield to be new group chief
executive in July, said in a statement on Monday that the
strategic review initiated by new management and relating to
operations, ownership and financing had still not yet been
completed.
"That review is ongoing and further announcements will be
made upon its conclusion or as otherwise appropriate," it said.
Low-cost airlines are better weathering a European
short-haul market where rising capacity is putting pressure on
prices than their more traditional rivals. Monarch said last
December the environment was tough and would get tougher.
In addition to easyJet and Ryanair, Monarch also competes
against low-cost carrier Norwegian, which has expanded
at London's Gatwick airport and Spain's Vueling, owned by
British Airways parent IAG, amongst others.
It said it would move to scheduled-only flying from summer
2015, with scheduled only flights already accounting for 85
percent of its operations. Its charter operations include some
long-haul flights to Florida and the Caribbean as well as to Goa
in India, and Gambia.
Monarch Group also operates tour operating and holiday
companies under the Cosmos, Avro and somewhere2stay brands,
whose flying needs would be met by Monarch services and third
party airlines, the company said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)