UPDATE 2-Luxury coat brand Moncler readies $1.1 bln flotation

* Moncler IPO could value it at as much as 2.55 bln euros
* Moncler 9-month sales up 22 pct like-for-like
* Top of indicative price range puts it at small discount to
Prada
* Order books fully subscribed by midday
By Isla Binnie and Astrid Wendlandt
MILAN/PARIS, Nov 27 Goose down jacket maker
Moncler is seeking to raise as much as 785 million
euros ($1.06 billion) in what will be the biggest flotation in
the European luxury sector since Salvatore Ferragamo more than
two years ago.
The Italian company, which started life as a ski jacket
maker in the French Alps in 1952, is one of most striking brand
revival success stories of the luxury industry in recent years.
It is hoping to attract investors with solid growth
prospects based on global expansion plans and consumers' strong
appetite for chic outdoor wear.
Moncler recently diversified into sunglasses and knitwear,
but makes around 85 percent of revenue from its goose down
jackets that cost 800-1,000 euros ($1,100-$1,300).
In the nine months to Sept. 30, sales were up 17.5 percent
at 389 million euros, up 22 percent at constant exchange rates.
The size of the offering, which will be at least 585-681
million euros, could rise by as much as 15 percent to 672-785
million if the greenshoe option is exercised, terms sheets seen
by Reuters showed.
On the basis of the company's 8.75-10.2 euro-a-share
indicative price range, Moncler's market capitalisation could be
from 2.2 billion to more than 2.55 billion euros.
In relative terms, the indicative price range values Moncler
at 10-12 times expected 2014 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). Gucci and Yves Saint
Laurent owner Kering trade on just over 10 times.
In the middle of the price range, it would be on par with
British luxury brand Burberry which is on more than 11
times, and at 12 times 2014 EBITDA, it would be at a small
discount to Prada which is on around 12.6 times.
Moncler is set to be the third company to start trading on
Milan's main market this year. Notebook maker Moleskine
listed in April and freight forwarding company Savino del Bene
is expected to list on Dec. 6.
Strong equity markets have helped drive a revival in
European listings activity after several years of drought since
the financial crisis, with the total raised by European
companies between the start of the year and Nov. 21 at $30
billion, up 173 percent on the same period last year.
Moncler called off a planned listing in 2011 and opted to
sell a 45 percent stake to French investment firm Eurazeo
in a deal that valued the brand at 1.2 billion euros.
It is hoping to replicate the success of luxury brands such
as Ferragamo whose shares have more than trebled since
their 2011 debut, while Hong Kong-listed Prada shares have
nearly doubled since flotation. Bruno Cucinelli shares
have more than tripled since a Milan float in April last year.
HEFTY PROFIT
Moncler's free float will be at least 26.7 percent and
none of the proceeds will fill the company's coffers as the sale
will be made up entirely of existing stock.
Eurazeo expects to make a hefty profit on the flotation when
it sells a 14 percent stake, while fellow private equity group
Carlyle will sell around half its 18 percent holding.
Carlyle bought a 48 percent stake in 2008 that valued the
whole of Moncler at 220 million euros.
Brands Partners, which currently holds 5 percent of the
company, plans to cash in on 3.7 percent of the share capital.
Moncler President Remo Ruffini will retain his entire 32
percent stake, making him the biggest shareholder.
Ruffini and the company's management will be subject to a
one-year lock-up and selling shareholders under a lock-up of 180
days. Moncler will offer 10 percent of the base deal to retail
investors in Italy, and 10 percent to buyers in Japan.
By midday on Wednesday, the company's offer was fully
subscribed, sources close to the deal said.
Moncler was a dormant brand generating 45 million euros in
sales when Ruffini took control in 2003. Helped by the strong
growth of the upmarket outdoor gear market, Ruffini succeeded in
turning Moncler into a hot fashion label.
The brand's shiny black jackets, first sold in Alpine ski
resorts such as Cortina, are now found in the hip shopping
streets of Paris, New York and Tokyo.
To build its image, Moncler has used off-the-wall media
campaigns by famous photographers such as Bruce Weber and hired
star designers such as Giambattista Valli for its Gamme Rouge
line which is shown at Paris Fashion Week. Its sunglasses are
advertised by American rapper Pharrell Williams.
The company has expanded worldwide, opening 22 shops in 2012
and by the end of September, it had 98 shops compared with 79 at
the same time last year. It makes 45 percent of its sales from
its retail network, up from 37 percent last year.
The shares are expected to make their debut on Dec. 16.