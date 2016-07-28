UPDATE 1-Moncler's CEO to reduce stake as two new investors arrive

(recasts, adds details and quotes)
MILAN, July 28 Moncler's Chief
Executive Remo Ruffini, who engineered the renaissance of the
Italian skiwear brand, is set to reduce his stake in the company
to make way for two new institutional investors.
Since its stock market listing in December 2013, the
outerwear group whose jackets can retail for more than 1,000
euros, has been growing quickly, adding new shops despite a
global slowdown in luxury sales.
Ruffini's indirect stake is set to drop from about 28
percent to 20 percent, in what one analyst saw as a potentially
negative development for the stock given Ruffini's top-notch
credentials.
The CEO said in the statement he remained "fully committed
to (Moncler's) long-term success as this step to strengthen
further growth prospects clearly demonstrates".
The new investors will be Singapore-based fund Temasek and
Swiss-based travel retail firm Dufry, which will buy a
combined stake of 24.4 percent in a new holding company called
Ruffini Partecipazioni.
"We welcome the opportunity to work alongside our partner
Remo Ruffini and to support Moncler in the long term as it
continues its global expansion," Temasek Senior Managing
Director for Europe Luigi Feola said in a statement.
Another top investor in Moncler, Italian fund Tamburi
Investment Partners' will exchange its current 14
percent stake in the holding company for a 5 percent direct
holding in Moncler.
As a result, the holding company will own 27 percent of
Moncler, down from 32 percent at present.
Shares in Moncler fell 1.8 percent by 1318 GMT,
underperforming a 1.3 percent drop in Italy's blue-chip stock
index. Traders attributed an earlier fall of as much as
5 percent to concerns that Tamburi would sell its stake.
Tamburi said in a separate statement its shares would be
distributed in September among the various shareholders in the
vehicle that had invested in Moncler ahead of its bourse
listing.
The agreement, effective from August 3, envisages a
three-year lock-up period for the two new investors and a
two-year time span for Ruffini.
Temasek has stakes in several companies, including online
giant Alibaba group, Singapore airlines and Spain's oil
refiner Repsol.
This is its first significant investment in an Italian
company.
Moncler reported on Wednesday a stronger-than-expected 17
percent rise in first half revenues, boosted by strong growth in
mainland China and Japan.
