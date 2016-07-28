Moncler main owner brings in new investors to grow footprint

MILAN, July 28 The main shareholder of Italy's
Moncler said on Thursday it had reached an agreement
with two long-term investors to grow the footprint of the luxury
outerwear maker.
Ruffini Partecipazioni, which currently owns 32 percent of
Moncler, said it would place its stake in the group in a new
company (newco) that it would fully own in a first stage.
Singapore-based Temasek and Juan Carlos Torres, a
shareholder and Chairman of travel retail group Dufry,
would then buy a 24.4 percent stake in the newco.
Clubsette, an investment vehicle owned by Tamburi Investment
Partners and which owns 14 percent of Ruffini Partecipazioni,
will exchange it for a 5.1 percent direct holding in Moncler,
the statement said.
At the end of the operation the newco will own 26.8 percent
of Moncler and Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler, will
remain the single largest and controlling shareholder, it said.
By 0718 GMT shares in Moncler fell 4 percent.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)