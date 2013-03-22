版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelez Int'l shares up in premarket trade

NEW YORK, March 22 Mondelez International Inc : * Mondelez Int'l up 3.6 percent to $29.60 in premarket trade

