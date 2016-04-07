Mondelez to sell Oreo, Cadbury products on Alibaba's Tmall

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said it had entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant's online marketplace to expand its reach in China.
Mondelez said it would sell a fuller range of its products, including Oreo, Toblerone, Cadbury and Trident, on Alibaba's online marketplace Tmall.com.
Mondelez plans to increase its investment in Tmall.com by launching exclusive products on the platform, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.