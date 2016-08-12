Mondelez to buy Cadbury biscuits licence from Burton's

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 12 Cadbury chocolate owner Mondelez International is to buy the licence to sell Cadbury branded biscuits around the world from Burton's Biscuit Co, the U.S. company said on Friday.
"The transaction will help us to unify and expand our global Cadbury biscuits portfolio in key markets and enable us to explore delicious new products by using the best of our chocolate and biscuit innovation platforms," said Hubert Weber, head of Mondelez Europe.
Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Alexander Smith)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.