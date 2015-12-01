版本:
Cadbury owner looking to sell brands in Europe-Sky News

Dec 1 Mondelez International Inc, the owner of the Cadbury chocolate brand, has hired bankers to explore a sale of a number of confectionery products and assets in United Kingdom, France, Spain and the Netherlands, Sky News reported.

The portfolio for sale includes the Terry's Chocolate Orange and Terry's All Gold brands, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the process. (bit.ly/1RiWU5y)

The sale is being handled by Lazard, the investment bank that led Kraft's takeover of Cadbury, Sky News said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

