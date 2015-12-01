Cadbury owner looking to sell brands in Europe-Sky News

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Mondelez International Inc, the owner of the Cadbury chocolate brand, has hired bankers to explore a sale of a number of confectionery products and assets in United Kingdom, France, Spain and the Netherlands, Sky News reported.
The portfolio for sale includes the Terry's Chocolate Orange and Terry's All Gold brands, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the process. (bit.ly/1RiWU5y)
The sale is being handled by Lazard, the investment bank that led Kraft's takeover of Cadbury, Sky News said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: