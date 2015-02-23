版本:
EU regulators extend Mondelez coffee deal review to June 1

BRUSSELS Feb 23 European Union antitrust regulators have extended their review of a proposed coffee merger by Mondelez International and D.E. Master Blenders 1753 until June 1 after the companies asked for more time.

The European Commission opened an extensive probe into the deal in December, concerned that it might reduce competition. The previous regulatory deadline for the decision was May 13.

The proposed merger would bring together Mondelez's grocery coffee brands such as Carte Noire and Tassimo with D.E. Master Blenders' L'OR, Pilao and Senseo brands.

The EU competition watchdog rejected concessions offered by the companies because they did not allay regulatory worries.

The Senseo and Tassimo systems compete with Nestle's Nespresso and Dolce Gusto.

D.E. Master Blenders is owned by German investor Joh A Benckiser. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)
