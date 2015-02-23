UPDATE 1-Mondelez, DE Master Blenders propose Carte Noir sale

(Recasts with Mondelez and DE Master Blender statement, adds
BRUSSELS/MILAN Feb 23 Mondelez International
and DE Master Blenders 1753 proposed on Monday selling
the Carte Noir coffee brand instead of two smaller marques to
soothe European competition concerns about their merger.
Combining Mondelez International's coffee business with its
Netherlands-based rival would create the world's second-biggest
coffee company after Nestle.
European Union antitrust regulators said earlier on Monday
they had extended their review of the proposed tie-up until June
1 because they were unhappy with the solutions offered so far by
the two companies.
The merger would significantly reduce competition for roast
and ground coffee in France, Denmark and Latvia, as well as for
filter pads in France and Austria, EU antitrust regulators have
said.
"We are proposing a new remedy package," Mondelez and D.E.
Master Blenders 1753 said in a joint statement in response to
the competition enforcer's concerns.
The new option was the sale of the "Carte Noir brand for all
coffee formats across the European economic area, including the
divestment of the brand in-home Roast & Ground, filter pads and
Nespresso compatible capsules businesses", the companies said,
adding that it replaced a previous offer to sell the L'Or and
Grande Mere brands.
Italy's Lavazza had offered more than 600 million euros
($680 million) for L'Or and Grande Mere together and was raising
cash for the acquisition, hoping for a positive response from
the EU antitrust body.
The Italian coffee maker will evaluate "any future
opportunity as the transaction (between Mondelez International
and D.E. Master Blender) develops", Lavazza said in a statement
without elaborating.
Carte Noir, owned by Mondelez International, is one of
France's best-selling premium coffee brands.
