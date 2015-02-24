CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mondelez, DE Master Blenders propose Carte Noire sale

(Corrects name of the brand put on sale to say Carte Noire, not
Carte Noir, in headline and paragraph one)
BRUSSELS/MILAN Feb 23 Mondelez International
and D.E. Master Blenders 1753 proposed on Monday
selling the Carte Noire coffee brand instead of two smaller
marques to soothe European competition concerns about their
merger.
Combining Mondelez International's coffee business with its
Netherlands-based rival would create the world's second-biggest
coffee company after Nestle.
European Union antitrust regulators said earlier on Monday
they had extended their review of the proposed tie-up until June
1 because they were unhappy with the solutions offered so far by
the two companies.
The merger would significantly reduce competition for roast
and ground coffee in France, Denmark and Latvia, as well as for
filter pads in France and Austria, EU antitrust regulators have
said.
"We are proposing a new remedy package," Mondelez and D.E.
Master Blenders 1753 said in a joint statement in response to
the competition enforcer's concerns.
The new option was the sale of the "Carte Noire brand for
all coffee formats across the European economic area, including
the divestment of the brand in-home Roast & Ground, filter pads
and Nespresso compatible capsules businesses", the companies
said, adding that it replaced a previous offer to sell the L'Or
and Grand Mere brands.
Italy's Lavazza had offered more than 600 million euros
($680 million) for L'Or and Grand Mere together and was raising
cash for the acquisition, hoping for a positive response from
the EU antitrust body.
The Italian coffee maker will evaluate "any future
opportunity as the transaction (between Mondelez International
and D.E. Master Blenders) develops", Lavazza said in a statement
without elaborating.
Carte Noire, owned by Mondelez International, is one of
France's best-selling premium coffee brands.
($1 = 0.8826 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini
in Milan; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen and David Clarke)