Trian's Peltz says 'not pushing' Mondelez for a big deal

April 2 Billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz said on Thursday he is not pushing Mondelez International Inc to do a big deal.

"I'm not pushing them to do any transaction," Peltz said during an interview on CNBC. Peltz is a Mondelez board member and a principal of hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP.

Peltz also said he wants Mondelez to continue improving its profit margin, sales and market share. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, editing by G Crosse)