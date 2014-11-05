版本:
Mondelez raises full-year outlook despite decline in profit

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Nov 5 Mondelez International Inc raised its full-year forecast Wednesday even as the biscuit and candy maker said its quarterly profit fell 11 percent on weak sales in Europe.

Net income totaled $899 million, or 53 cents a share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $1.01 billion, or 56 cents a share.

The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate raised its full-year 2014 guidance for earnings per share to $1.82 to $1.87, when adjusted for items like currency. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley, Editing by Franklin Paul)
