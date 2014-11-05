UPDATE 3-Mondelez raises full-year profit outlook despite decline in third quarter

(Updates share price, adds background, CEO comments)

By Anjali Athavaley

Nov 5 Snacks maker Mondelez International Inc raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday and topped analysts' expectations even as it reported an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit on weak sales in Europe.

Mondelez, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate, raised its full-year 2014 earnings outlook to $1.82 to $1.87 per share, adjusted for items like currency. Previously, the company forecast $1.73 to $1.78 per share.

Shares rose 6 percent to $37.10 in midday trading on Wednesday.

Like other companies in the food industry, Mondelez has faced sluggish markets in some of its key categories. The company reported a string of disappointing quarterly results since it split from Kraft Foods Group in 2012, and investors have called on Mondelez to respond to tepid demand and changing consumer tastes by cutting costs.

"The biggest impact we're seeing on our business is our consumer remains very value conscious around the world," said Chief Executive Officer Irene Rosenfeld in an interview. She added that "in this challenging market, we have been quite focused on what we can control, and that has been to drive productivity and cost reduction."

Earlier this year, Rosenfeld said Mondelez had retained the consulting firm Accenture to implement a zero-based budgeting system, where business units need to justify all costs each year.

She said in the interview that the new system is "helping folks to plan budgets at a more granular level," thereby reducing overhead costs and boosting margins.

Net income totaled $899 million, or 53 cents a share, for the third quarter, down from $1.01 billion, or 56 cents a share. Earnings per share, when adjusted for items like acquisitions, was 50 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting 39 cents a share.

Overall revenue during the quarter declined 2 percent to $8.3 billion. Adjusted for the impact from acquisitions and divestitures, sales rose 3 percent during the period but were down 2 percent in Europe as some retailers in France stopped carrying Mondelez's products. In August, Mondelez said that price hikes that it had implemented to cover commodity costs had sparked a backlash from retailers in some European markets.

Rosenfeld said on the company's third-quarter earnings call that by the end of the quarter, most of the disputes with retailers had been resolved. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jeffrey Benkoe, Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)