Cadbury maker Mondelez's net revenue falls 18 pct

Oct 28 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and lower sales in Europe, its largest market.

The company's net revenue fell to $6.85 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.34 billion a year earlier. Revenue fell for the eighth straight quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $7.26 billion, or $4.46 per share, from $899 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier, primarily due to a $7.12 billion gain on its coffee business divestitures. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

