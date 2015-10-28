Cadbury maker Mondelez's net revenue falls 18 pct

Oct 28 Mondelez International Inc, the
maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, reported an 18
percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and
lower sales in Europe, its largest market.
The company's net revenue fell to $6.85 billion in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.34 billion a year earlier.
Revenue fell for the eighth straight quarter.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $7.26
billion, or $4.46 per share, from $899 million, or 53 cents per
share, a year earlier, primarily due to a $7.12 billion gain on
its coffee business divestitures.
