UPDATE 2-Mondelez beats profit forecast, sees higher margin in 2015

By Anjali Athavaley and Shailaja Sharma
Feb 11 Mondelez International Inc, the
maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies, reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and said it
expects cost cuts to boost its full-year adjusted operating
margin in 2015.
The company on Wednesday said it expects the margin to be
about 14 percent in the year ending Dec. 31, up from 12.9
percent in 2014.
"This should be good enough, we think," said JPMorgan
analyst Ken Goldman in a note. "2015 guidance (including EPS,
organic sales and margins) came in roughly as we anticipated."
Since its split from Kraft Foods Group Inc in 2012,
Mondelez has focused on margin expansion as the company, like
others in the food industry, faces sluggish growth in developed
markets and volatility in emerging ones. It has cut costs and
implemented zero-based budgeting, which requires managers to
justify every cost for each new period.
The company's shares were up 1.7 percent to $36.42 in early
afternoon trading.
Still, Mondelez faced questions about weakness in key
markets. Net revenue in Europe, Mondelez's biggest market by
sales, fell 6.7 pct.
The company said on its earnings conference call that
competitors have still been slow to catch up to the price
increases it implemented to cover higher commodity costs in the
region.
"The reality is a number of our multinational competitors
have just lagged a little bit in pricing response, and that has
put some pressure on the business," Chief Executive Irene
Rosenfeld said.
Mondelez said it expects organic net revenue to grow at
least 2 percent in 2015, helped by a decision to focus on its
snacks business, which it has done by hiving off its coffee and
other businesses.
The company, which gets over 80 percent of its revenue
outside the United States, said a strengthening dollar would hit
revenue growth by about 11 percentage points and adjusted profit
by about 30 cents per share.
Net revenue fell about 7 percent to $8.83 billion in the
fourth quarter and missed analysts' average estimate of $8.88
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 2.9
percent on an organic basis, Mondelez said.
Net income attributable to the company fell nearly 72
percent to $500 million, or 29 cents per share.
Excluding costs related to restructuring and a merger of the
company's coffee business with D.E. Master Blenders, Mondelez
earned 47 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of
43 cents.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Christian Plumb)