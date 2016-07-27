Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue falls for 11th straight quarter

July 27 Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International
Inc's quarterly net revenue fell nearly 18 percent, the
11th straight quarter of decline, as a strong dollar eroded the
value of sales from markets outside the United States.
The company, which also makes Cadbury chocolates, said net
revenue fell to $6.30 billion in the second quarter ended June
30 from $7.66 billion, a year earlier.
However, net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $464
million, or 29 cents per share, from $406 million, or 25 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Last month, Mondelez offered to buy chocolate maker Hershey
Co in a $23 billion cash-and-stock deal, an offer
Hershey rejected.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)