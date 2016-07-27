版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 20:09 BJT

Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue falls for 11th straight quarter

July 27 Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc's quarterly net revenue fell nearly 18 percent, the 11th straight quarter of decline, as a strong dollar eroded the value of sales from markets outside the United States.

The company, which also makes Cadbury chocolates, said net revenue fell to $6.30 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $7.66 billion, a year earlier.

However, net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $464 million, or 29 cents per share, from $406 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last month, Mondelez offered to buy chocolate maker Hershey Co in a $23 billion cash-and-stock deal, an offer Hershey rejected. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

