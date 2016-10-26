UPDATE 2-Oreo maker Mondelez reins in costs, raises profit forecast

(Adds analysts' comments, updates shares)
By Gayathree Ganesan
Oct 26 Mondelez International Inc's
quarterly profit handily beat estimates, helped by cost cuts,
and the Cadbury chocolate maker raised its profit forecast for
the year, sending its shares up as much as 4.6 percent on
Wednesday.
Since separating from Kraft in 2012, Mondelez has
concentrated on increasing its profit margins by reducing costs
through internal controls, divestitures and asset sales.
The company is in the midst of a $3 billion cost saving
program, which runs till the end of 2018, opening more efficient
manufacturing plants and using zero-based budgeting (ZBB), which
requires expenses to be justified for each new period.
Mondelez has targeted cost savings of 30-50 percent in 12
areas including travel, sales support services and business
events. ZBB efforts in travel have cut costs by 30 percent,
Mondelez spokeswoman Valerie Moens told Reuters.
Overall selling, general and administrative expenses fell
13.3 percent to $1.6 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.
30.
Net sales fell 6.6 percent to $6.40 billion, hurt by a
strong dollar and the deconsolidation of its Venezuela
operations.
Organic net revenue grew 1.1 percent in the quarter, driven
by sales of Oreos and Trident gum.
"We were pleased to see overall volumes were positive along
with solid organic revenue growth especially considering many
other competitors are struggling to grow sales," Brittany
Weisman, consumer staples analyst with Edward Jones said.
The company, however, cut its full-year organic growth
forecast to about 1.6 percent from at least 2 percent earlier
due to deceleration in some markets such as the Middle East
where low oil prices have stifled demand.
Mondelez also raised its forecast for adjusted earnings per
share for the full year to be up about 25 percent on a constant
currency basis from its previous expectations of double-digit
growth.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $548
million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter, from $7.27
billion, or $4.46 per share, a year earlier.
The company had a $6.8 billion one-time gain from a joint
venture with Dutch group D.E. Master Blenders, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 52 cents per share in
the third quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of 43
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $6.45
billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)