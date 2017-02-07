Oreo maker Mondelez reports 8.1 pct fall in quarterly sales

Feb 7 Mondelez International Inc, the
maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported an 8.1
percent fall in its holiday-quarter sales as a strong dollar
eroded the value of sales from markets outside the United
States.
Net income attributable to Mondelez was $93 million, or 6
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared
with a loss of $729 million, or 45 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The world's second-largest confectionary company said its
net revenue fell to $6.77 billion from $7.36 billion.
