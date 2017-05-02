Mondelez profit beats on lower costs; higher Latin America sales

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Mondelez International Inc, the world's second-largest confectionary company, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its cost-saving programs and stronger sales in Latin America.
Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $630 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $554 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 53 cents, topping analysts' average estimate of 50 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates maker said its net revenue fell to $6.41 billion from $6.46 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.