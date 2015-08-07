Billionaire Ackman eyeing Mondelez reunion with Kraft -sources

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 6 Billionaire investor
William Ackman's success at Mondelez International Inc
may depend largely on a calculation that nimbler rival Kraft
Heinz Co will soon snap up the maker of Cadbury
chocolate and Oreo cookies, sources familiar with Ackman's
approach said.
Ackman's $20 billion hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management disclosed late Wednesday it spent $5.5 billion for a
7.5 percent stake in snack company Mondelez, making this the
firm's biggest-ever bet.
It is the second time around for the activist investor and
Mondelez. Pershing Square briefly owned the company in 2013
after its split from Kraft in 2012. Investors and analysts agree
there are several routes to higher returns.
Costs could be cut further or the board may want to find a
new chief executive to replace Irene Rosenfeld, 62.
But the most likely path could be a scenario where Kraft
Heinz, created earlier this year, reunites with its former unit,
the sources familiar with matter said.
The foods sector has already seen a raft of takeovers but a
bid for Mondelez, with a market capitalization of $74.6 billion,
could be another megadeal in the space.
Analysts and investors familiar with Ackman's approach agree
that the hedge fund mogul may have his sights on a merger
strategy and Wall Street has been rife with speculation that
Kraft Heinz would be a logical choice. But analysts also note
there is work to be done integrating Kraft and Heinz still and
that Kraft Heinz would be preoccupied for now.
Mondelez's shares - which initially jumped on news that
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital would become the company's
biggest shareholder - closed up just over 1 percent on Thursday
at $46.81 amid doubts about whether a buyer could be found.
"We do not think a possible KHC/MDLZ merger is out of the
question entirely, especially a couple of years from now,"
JPMorgan analysts wrote in a research note. "But near term we
have questions about such a deal."
While Ackman prides himself on being a long-term investor
who has been called patient, some people have said there are
signs that he might be pushing for a quicker pace on making
changes with this investment.
Kraft Heinz and Mondelez were once the same company and
already know each other well, suggesting that due diligence for
a possible acquisition may not take as long.
Plus interest rates are still low, meaning that a suitor
could finance a takeover more cheaply now than later when the
Federal Reserve prepares for a hike probably later this year. It
would also mean that Mondelez' stock price might still be lower,
making for a cheaper bid, than two years down the line when the
price would presumably be higher.
Much of the speculation of who may put in a bid for Mondelez
revolves around 3G Capital, the Brazilian private investment
group that teamed up with Warren Buffett to create Kraft Heinz.
Ackman has worked with 3G on a deal to take Burger King public
and Buffett, the octogenarian investor, has suggested that he
wants to do a few more deals during his career.
This might suggest there is an opportunity to join forces
sooner rather than later, the sources said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lauren Hirsch; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)