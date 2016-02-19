Mondelez served with "Wells" notice from SEC

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies, said it had received a "Wells" notice from the SEC in connection with an investigation related to a facility in India that the company acquired when it bought Cadbury.
The staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made a preliminary determination to recommend that the regulator file an enforcement action against the company for violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (1.usa.gov/20J6nEy) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.