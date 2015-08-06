Ackman takes $5.5 bln stake in Mondelez - WSJ

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 5 Activist investor Bill Ackman has built a $5.5 billion stake in snacks company Mondelez International Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported.
Ackman is expected to reveal his stake, which amounts to about 7.5 percent including options and forward contracts, on Thursday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HrXdBD)
Ackman believes the maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies has to grow revenues faster and cut costs significantly or sell itself to a rival, the newspaper said.
Reuters could not immediately reach Mondelez or Ackman for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.