D.E Master Blenders, Mondelez weigh sale, options for 2 brands -sources

PARIS/LONDON, July 20 Mondelez International Inc
and D.E Master Blenders 1753 are considering options
including a possible sale of French coffee brands L'Or and Grand
Mere as they prepare to merge their coffee businesses, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The companies said in May they would form a joint venture,
controlled by D.E Master Blenders' private parent JAB Holding
Co., which would be the world's No. 2 player behind Nestle
.
The companies have hired Lazard to advise on strategic
options for the two French brands, according to three sources
familiar with the matter. The options could include, but are not
limited to, a sale, they said.
It was not immediately clear how big the brands are or why
they may be sold. L'Or, which makes capsules compatible with
Nestle's Nespresso system, is currently owned by D.E Master
Blenders. Grand Mere, first introduced in 1950, is owned by
Mondelez. It is known for its smiling grandmother icon.
JAB, the investment arm of Germany's billionaire Reimann
family, and Mondelez declined to comment. Lazard could not
immediately be reached. The sources declined to be identified as
the matter is private.
The combined company, to be called Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
will be the largest pure-play coffee company but will still be
much smaller than Nestle's business.
Based in the Netherlands, it will have annual revenue of
more than $7 billion and brands including Carte Noir, Gevalia,
Pilao and Senseo.
The deal, which would give Mondelez $5 billion in cash and a
49 percent stake in the business, is expected to close in 2015.
The global coffee business has undergone a spate of deals
lately, fuelled in part by the rise of single-serve capsules and
consumers' growing taste for higher quality drinks.
JAB, co-run by former Reckitt Benckiser Chief
Executive Bart Becht, former Mars finance chief Olivier Goudet
and former Anheuser-Busch InBev Chairman Peter Harf,
has bought three coffee companies since 2012.
In other industry deals this year, Coca-Cola took a
stake in Keurig Green Mountain and Italian coffee
company Massimo Zanetti Beverages plans to list a 30 percent
stake on the market this year.
(editing by Jane Baird)