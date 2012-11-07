版本:
Mondelez profit falls

Nov 7 Mondelez International Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday in its first earnings report as a standalone snacks company.

The maker of Cadbury chocolates and Trident gum said net income was $652 million, or 36 cents per share, down from $922 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

