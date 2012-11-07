版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelez exec comments

Nov 7 Mondelez International Inc : * CEO says it is taking longer to improve gum sales than expected * Exec says was slow to react to slowing gum sales in brazil * Exec says does not see huge cost increases next year * CEO says biscuits sales were hurt after it lowered its marketing * CEO says lost market share in Russia in coffee and chocolate as competitors

lowered prices * Exec says arbitration case with Starbucks Corp ended in August;

expects decision "some time"

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐