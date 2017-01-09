REFILE-Mondelez in $13 mln SEC settlement tied to India payments

(Corrects spelling of Himachal Pradesh state in paragraph 4)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 9 Mondelez International Inc agreed
to pay $13 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charges that its Cadbury unit violated a federal
anti-bribery law through efforts to expand a chocolate plant in
Baddi, India.
In a statement on Monday, Mondelez said it was pleased to
reach the civil settlement, in which it neither admitted nor
denied wrongdoing.
The accord resolves charges that Mondelez violated the
internal controls and books-and-records provisions of the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
According to the SEC, Cadbury India paid a local businessman
$90,666 in 2010 to work with government officials in the Indian
state of Himachal Pradesh and obtain licenses and approvals to
add capacity at the Baddi plant, which was built in 2005.
The SEC said Cadbury India's books and records did not
accurately reflect the nature of the businessman's services, for
which it received five invoices but had no written contract.
It also said Cadbury India lacked FCPA adequate compliance
controls to ensure how the payments were used.
Mondelez ended its relationship with the businessman in
October 2010, the SEC said. An SEC subpoena was issued four
months later.
The settlement also reflected Deerfield, Illinois-based
Mondelez's "extensive" remedial actions, including a review of
Cadbury India's relationships with third parties, the SEC said.
Mondelez, known at the time as Kraft Foods, bought Cadbury
in February 2010. Some of the company's other products are Halls
cough drops, Milka and Toblerone chocolate, Oreo cookies,
Philadelphia cream cheese and Ritz and Triscuit crackers.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)