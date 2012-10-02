版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Mondelez's grocery spin-off is credit positive

Oct 2 Mondelez International, Inc : * Moody's says mondelez's (formerly kraft) grocery spin-off is credit positive

positive

