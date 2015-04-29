UPDATE 3-Mondelez beat profit estimates, increases margins

(Adds context and CEO quote)
By Anjali Athavaley and and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
April 29 Mondelez International Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by cost
cutting and price increases, as the maker of Cadbury chocolate
and Oreo cookies seeks to boost margins amid slow growth in
demand for packaged foods.
Mondelez has focused on cutting costs with measures such as
factory closures and zero-based budgeting, which requires
managers to justify every cost in each new period. In the first
quarter, Mondelez's operating margin and gross profit margin
rose to 10.4 percent and 37.9 percent, respectively, from the
year-earlier period.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at $38.69 in midday
trading.
"The stock is indicating up, and we think this is the
correct reaction," said JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman in a note.
"The company's plan to drive margin growth via supply chain and
overhead savings seems to be on track."
Still, the company has grappled in recent quarters with
volatility in some markets. Sales in Europe, where it raised
prices to cover higher cocoa costs and faced weak demand, fell
for the third straight quarter, down 16.4 percent to $2.98
billion.
The company's sales in North America were weak, rising just
0.9 percent to $1.68 billion, as a result of a strategy by
Wal-Mart Stores Inc to reduce in-store displays and give
store managers more control over merchandise space.
Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld said on a conference call
with investors that she expected "the opportunity to revisit
some of those decisions, and particularly in our categories,
which are highly impulse driven."
Net income rose to $312 million, or 19 cents per share, from
$150 million, or 9 cents per share. Excluding
items, the company earned 41 cents per share, beating the
average analyst forecast of 37 cents.
Total revenue fell 10.2 percent to $7.76 billion in the
three months ended March 31, the sharpest drop in six quarters.
That still beat the average analyst estimate of $7.72
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Selling and general expenses fell 15 percent to $1.9
billion.
Mondelez said it expected the strong dollar to reduce 2015
net revenue growth by about 12 percentage points and adjusted
earnings by about 34 cents per share.
The company previously said the effects of foreign exchange
translation would reduce net revenue growth by about 11
percentage points and adjusted earnings by about 30 cents per
share.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru. Editing by Ted
Kerr, Meredith Mazzilli and Andre Grenon)