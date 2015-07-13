YOUR MONEY-What to do when your Amazon Prime deliveries are late

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, July 13 Jason Jepson's love affair
with Amazon Prime lasted quite a while. But about a year ago,
when some deliveries started going through the U.S. postal
service rather than a private delivery service like United
Parcel Service Inc, Jepson noticed the service getting
spotty.
The 40-year-old communications consultant from Austin, Texas
said first it was one package that was delayed, then a second.
Then seven. Then 13.
"Finally I called them up and said, 'Hey guys, this is
getting ridiculous,'" Jepson said.
Guaranteed two-day delivery is a big promise, and from
Amazon.com Inc, it comes with a pretty hefty price tag
of $99 a year (up from $79). But it is a fact of life that
packages sometimes get delivered late. In fact, according to a
poll by Reuters/Ipsos last year, 10 percent of Amazon shoppers
who chose two-day shipping said their packages did not arrive on
the expected day.
Granted, that was between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, a busy time of
year when many retailers are stretched to their limits. Amazon
spokesperson Julie Law cites internal figures showing the
percentage of on-time deliveries in the "high 90s".
So what exactly are consumers entitled to if their Prime
shipments arrive late?
It turns out: More than you probably expect.
With Amazon's promotion for "Prime Day" coming up on July 15
- offering more special discounts than Black Friday, Amazon
promises - it is useful information to have handy.
WHAT YOU GET
When bargain-hunting site DealNews (dealnews.com) did
some digging into the fine print of Prime contracts, researchers
discovered that late delivery usually qualifies customers for a
free month of Prime membership.
DealNews staffers tested this policy out themselves, and
scored that free month not once, but twice - even for shipments
that were only a couple of hours late. Customers can call, email
or report late shipment on the website.
"Most people don't even know they can get some redress for
late delivery," said Benjamin K. Glaser, DealNews' features
editor. "They aren't even aware there is an official policy
offering refunds."
Keep in mind what else might be affecting shipment times,
though, such as credit-card charges that did not go through,
attempted deliveries that were not successful, or missed order
deadlines. But if eligible shipments keep turning up later than
promised, you can ask for that free month multiple times a year,
DealNews discovered.
"If for some reason our delivery promise hasn't been met,
customers can call or e-mail and we can extend them an extra
month of Prime membership," confirms Amazon's Julie Law. "But we
don't allow people to abuse that."
Of course, customer-service reps can also respond to late
shipments in different ways, such as offering to expedite new
deliveries, as they have often done with Jason Jepson.
In other cases, you might be offered Amazon credits that
could be worth even more than the free month membership, noted
Glaser. That is not official policy, but depends on a
case-by-case evaluation of customer experience, said Amazon's
Law.
And, if you are not in a rush to get your stuff, you can
even opt out of two-day shipping for a particular item, and get
a $1 video credit for your troubles.
It makes sense that the retailer needs to take good care of
its Prime customers. They spend an average of $538 a year
shopping at Amazon, or 68 percent more than non-members,
according to a survey by RBC Capital Markets. And 61 percent of
respondents reported upping their spending after becoming Prime
members.
As such, Prime is a critical growth engine for the retailer.
Memberships grew worldwide by 53 percent from 2013 to 2014, says
Law, and the Reuters/Ipsos survey found that 96 percent were
satisfied with the service.
That is why, despite anecdotal reports of late deliveries,
the magazine Consumer Reports judges Prime service to be worth
the cost. "You look at what you get, and it's actually quite a
lot," says Tod Marks, the magazine's senior projects editor. "As
annoying as it is to pay the $99, you can earn it back very
quickly."
