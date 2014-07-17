REFILE-YOUR MONEY-Is organic chicken worth the price?

(Fixes spelling of palate in 16th paragraph)
By Mitch Lipka
July 17 Just because a chicken is labeled
"organic" does not mean that the bird on your plate lived a
bucolic farm life before you cooked it.
To officially be called "organic," the animal must be fed
organic food (grown with no pesticides), receive no antibiotics
and be given access to the outdoors.
While a whole, generic store-brand chicken typically costs
about $1.50 per pound, the price for organic chicken is $2.69 a
pound at Trader Joe's, the U.S. grocery chain, and $4.99 per
pound from online grocer Fresh Direct. Whole Foods sells
boneless, skinless organic chicken breasts for $8.99 per pound.
And it's not unusual to pay more than $10 per pound for similar
organic chicken breasts at upscale butcher shops.
So what's behind the cost of organic chicken? Are you
getting what you think you are paying a premium for?
DECIPHERING LABELS
Beyond the label "organic," chicken packages that purport to
be more natural than ordinary chicken could carry any of the
following terms: natural, antibiotic-free, farm-raised, fresh,
cage-free, hormone-free and free-range. The U.S. Department of
Agriculture imposed some rules on the use of these terms.
However, the range of possibilities is broad, and the
various distinctions can be "bastardized," says Ariane Daguin,
founder of D'Artagnan, a high-end meat company.
It's one thing to have "free-range" chickens living in a
crowded pen with a small, open gate, and quite another to have a
spacious environment with considerable outdoor access for the
birds, she says.
That's because some of the label terms are of little value
to consumers.
* "Natural" means there are no artificial ingredients or
preservatives. That claim can be made for most chicken sold at
grocery stores.
* "Hormone-free" has even less meaning since hormones are
not legally allowed in poultry. Same goes for "farm-raised,"
since just about every chicken sold is raised on a farm.
* "Antibiotic-free" has significance to those who are
concerned about consuming an animal treated with antibiotics. An
organic chicken cannot be treated with antibiotics.
* "Fresh" means the chicken has never been cooled below 26
degrees Fahrenheit (-3 degrees Celsius).
* "Free-range" is taken by many to mean that the chickens
roam free in a pasture, but legally it just means they have
access to the outside.
IS IT BETTER?
While some consumers say organic chicken is healthier and
tastes better, that's not necessarily true.
The taste issue, in particular, can be hard to discern. It's
easy to distinguish organic milk from non-organic milk.
Grass-fed beef stands out in particular among connoisseurs.
Chicken, however, is harder to be snooty about.
"You have to have one outrageous palate to distinguish
between an organic bird and another bird," says Dallas-based
chef Otto Borsich.
Judging by looks might be the hardest part. Non-organic
chicken will actually often look plumper because those chickens
are fed a diet maximized for growth, Borsich says. And any
chicken, organic or not, that is processed with water may end up
retaining some, which will add to the price and diminish the
taste. The key to avoiding that is to look for chicken marked as
"air-chilled," Daguin says.
IS IT HEALTHIER?
As for the health issue, there is room for debate. A
Stanford University study found no obvious health benefit to
eating organic. On the other hand, the study didn't dismiss the
strong feelings many organic consumers have about avoiding
antibiotics and pesticide residue.
"Whether organics are worth the price difference depends on
whether you think it's important to have food raised with fewer
pesticides and no antibiotics. I do," says Marion Nestle, a U.S.
food expert and professor in the Department of Nutrition, Food
Studies, and Public Health at New York University. "Taste is
also personal. I think organic chicken tastes better. It should.
They have to be cared for more carefully to survive not being
treated with antibiotics."
Following the lead of Nestle and other food experts, more
health-conscious consumers are digging into their wallets to buy
organic food. According to the Organic Trade Association, U.S.
sales of organic poultry, beef and fish rose 11 percent in 2013.
Yet organic chicken still only accounts for less than 1
percent of overall market share in a $30 billion industry,
according to the Washington-based National Chicken Council.
For some consumers, the price differential for organic
chicken seems to be worth it - even if the reasons are
intangible.
It feels like the right thing to do, asserts Jordan Platts.
The 24-year-old from Orlando, Florida, who works in asset
management, says watching some documentaries and learning about
what can be fed or injected into conventional chickens made him
concerned enough about his own health six months ago to start
spending a couple of extra dollars per pound on organic chicken.
John Kennedy, 58, who runs a Chicago-area business called
Combat Brain Training, says his decision to buy organic chicken
is well-informed. "After lots or research, we have decided to
only buy organic, free-range chickens. Not just because of the
absence of additives, but because the diet is much more
nutritious, which passes on to us."
