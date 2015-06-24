YOUR MONEY-Odd Couples: Why partners do not talk about salaries

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 24 When Kristi Sullivan quizzed
her husband about how much money she made last year, the Denver
financial planner was shocked to discover he was off by a wide
margin.
Although they have been married for 18 years, with two kids,
her hubby missed the mark by $8,000.
"He should have known, because I told him once," laughs
43-year-old Kristi. "But I'm not sure that men always listen."
And that's in a power marriage comprised of a certified
financial planner and a management consultant. Imagine how
clueless the rest of us are about our partners' finances.
Boston-based money managers Fidelity Investments asked that
very question in its just-released 2015 Couples Retirement
Study. It found that an amazing 43 percent of people could not
say what their partner earns.
Most couples claim to communicate about money exceptionally
well, notes John Sweeney, Fidelity's executive vice president of
retirement & investing strategies.
"Despite that, 10 percent of people guessed (the salary of
their significant other) wrong by $25,000 or more," Sweeney
says.
Before we scoff at clueless partners, though, think about
the nature of the modern economy. Within a few years, an
estimated 40 percent of the workforce will be comprised of
contractors, freelancers or temp workers, according to a study
by software company Intuit Inc.
And as any freelancer knows, income can be wildly different
from one month to the next - just as it is for Kristi Sullivan,
a fee-only planner who does not know her annual earnings "until
December 31."
"Our grandparents worked at a company for 40 years and
brought home steady paychecks," says Sweeney. Today's economy is
project-based, "which makes predicting income extremely hard,"
he notes.
Partners may be guessing off-the-mark for legitimate
reasons, but couples are not where they need to be, either in
understanding their finances, or each other. The reason often
comes down to deep-seated emotions, experts say.
"A lot of it is about fear," says Elle Martinez, the
Raleigh, N.C.-based founder of CoupleMoney.com and host of the
Couple Money podcast on iTunes. "Maybe you are embarrassed about
your salary, or maybe you have debts."
How can people get more comfortable with sharing numbers
with their significant others?
JOINING FORCES
Step one is basic transparency. Have at least one joint
account to handle everyday expenses and monthly bills, for
example. And going over the joint tax return before April 15
will provide the headline numbers of what each partner is
bringing in.
To get a real money conversation started, one clever
strategy is very Zen. If you want to know about wages, don't
come right out and ask. Instead, go at the issue indirectly.
"I know it sounds counterintuitive, but talk about your
goals instead," says Martinez. "Something simple, like wanting
to go on vacation next year."
Then you can get into where you are right now financially,
and how you can achieve that goal together, Martinez says.
"It's an easy way to get a discussion started, without
directly asking how much money they make," she adds.
Interpersonal habits can be hard to break, though,
especially when you've been in a relationship for many years. In
those cases, consider drafting a third party to broach issues
you're not comfortable bringing up on your own.
Your financial planner or accountant, for instance, can give
both of you financial updates that can fill in any blanks. After
all, both partners deserve to know where things stand
financially, even if one of you tends to handle the bills or the
investments.
If you don't have such a support team in place, here's
another simple option: Take Fidelity's nine-question Couples
Quiz (here). A sample
question: "Your favorite store is having a blowout sale. What
will you do?"
"It's a great icebreaker," says Sweeney. "Often after they
take the quiz, we get partners saying to each other: 'I never
knew you felt this way.'"
Above all, don't assume. It's natural to make assumptions
about how much money someone makes, based on how they tend to
spend.
That, however, doesn't mean a lot. When Elle Martinez and
her husband finally had a big money conversation, each of them
got a bombshell. She had fairly large debts, and he wasn't
earning nearly what she was.
"Without having that money talk, we would have kept on
making assumptions," she remembers. "It was an eye-opening
experience."
(Editing by Lauren Young, Beth Pinsker and Andre Grenon)