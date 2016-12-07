YOUR MONEY-Hidden credit card perks can save shoppers

| NEW YORK
on your holiday shopping? Your credit card may offer some
little-known perks that could save you money both upfront and
after the purchase.
Of the 100 most popular credit cards, 81 offered some kind
of extended warranty, according to a study released on Wednesday
from Creditcards.com, a card rating website run by Bankrate.com
.
Just over half had purchase security, useful if your item is
lost or stolen and the retailer or shipping company does not
make good on the loss. Forty-seven cards had price protection,
meaning the credit card issuer will match the price if it drops
within a certain amount of time, and 26 guaranteed returns even
when the merchant does not.
Of the cards studied, 17 offered all four of these
protections.
To take advantage, you first have to know what is available
on your card. Then you have to jump through the many required
hoops.
"These perks can really help in certain circumstances, but
most people don't know that they are there to be taken," said
Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at creditcards.com. He
added that the credit card issuers declined to provide usage
numbers for his study.
One quick way to check if your card has hearty protections
is to look at the bottom right-hand corner, said Sean McQuay,
credit card expert at Nerdwallet.com. A Visa card with the
"Signature" or "Infinite" tag will likely have the best
protections. For MasterCard, look for "World Elite."
American Express and Discover offer the same protections at
all levels, McQuay said.
THE FINE PRINT
Extended warranty coverage, while the most common type of
protection offered, is probably used sparingly by consumers
because few know about it, said Schulz.
But this is the perk that could save consumers real money,
because they can decline the extended warranty offered by
retailers. It is akin to knowing that if your credit card offers
insurance protection for rental cars, you can decline expensive
add-on coverage.
AJ Saleem, who works for a tutoring company in Houston, did
not find it too daunting to use his extended warranty coverage
to get $60 to fix a broken iPhone speaker three months after the
manufacturer's one-year warranty ended. He sent his card company
a copy of the warranty document, the repair quote and the
original purchase statement and it sent him a check.
The other credit card protections require more
documentation. Refunds for stolen items may require police
reports, for instance, said McQuay.
"These perks are best applied to big-ticket items," said
Schulz. "They'll be worth the time and effort to find the
paperwork and make the phone calls, because the money you get
back is real and impactful."
Curtis Arnold, editor in chief of Cardratings.com, used one
of his cards for reimbursement for a stolen lawn mower after his
shed was burglarized. "It really soothed my despair," he said.
Card issuers are moving to an easier system that will
require less legwork, at least for price matching, said Schulz.
Citigroup Inc already has its Citi Rewind feature,
which enables users to register a purchase; the system will then
check automatically for price drops. Citi keeps a running tally
of savings on its promotional page (www.citipricerewind.com/),
which claims that so far, more than 200,000 payments have been
issued to the tune of almost $5.5 million.
Schulz said Capital One just acquired a company that
could allow it to offer something similar, and he thinks more
will follow.
For now, the savvy consumer has to learn a few tricks in
order to save. Justin Chidester, a financial planner in Logan,
Utah, did not have much luck at first with the price matching.
When he tried to use it to get money back on some chairs he
bought, the card company wanted not just the original receipt
and proof of the new lower price offer, but also a screen shot
of the original price he paid for the items. "I got tripped up,"
said Chidester.
Wiser on his second attempt, he bought a new TV for $450 and
saved a screen shot of the original offer. When the price
dropped shortly afterward to $300, he was prepared and quickly
got a $150 statement credit for his effort.
