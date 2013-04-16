CORRECTED-YOUR MONEY-Financing options open up for costly divorces

(Removes what was the 23rd paragraph to correct a reference to
By Geoff Williams and Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, April 12 When big dollars are at stake
in a divorce settlement - a situation faced by billionaire
oilman Harold Hamm after his headline-grabbing breakup - the
litigation tends to drag on for months, if not years.
But a protracted court battle is expensive and may seem
unaffordable for the "less moneyed" spouse divorcing an
estranged partner with deep pockets.
That's why a mini-industry has emerged to help finance the
legal costs of breaking up with someone wealthy enough to make a
long court fight worth the upfront expense.
"One of the first tactics a spouse will do to get the other
to wave the white flag is run up legal fees against the other,"
says Brendan Lyle, chief executive of BBL Churchill, a New York
firm that specializes in divorce financing.
"It builds pressure on the other spouse when one can drop
$40,000 on court costs without breaking a sweat and the other
can't. We're in there to help alleviate that problem."
Divorce financing is a relatively new field, emerging in the
United States around 2009. It is a small subset of a growing
industry that gives access to third-party funding to prospective
litigants that can't afford to fund their cases on their own.
The size of the wider field is hard to peg because only two
companies are traded publicly - Juridica Investments Ltd
and Burford Capital Ltd - although a myriad of other
financiers are in the business.
"It's just a fraction of cases that receive funding, but it
is expanding dramatically," say Maya Steinitz, an associate
professor at the University of Iowa College of Law in Iowa City,
Iowa.
Among firms that specialize in divorce, BBL Churchill loans
money to clients, usually after receiving a retainer of $10,000
to $15,000.
"Most of our clients are wives of doctors, or husbands of
doctors, hedge fund managers and finance company managers,
accountants and accounting partners," BBL's Lyle says.
Balance Point Divorce Funding, based in Beverly Hills,
California, takes a different approach. It doesn't loan clients
money, but structures agreements as investments in the outcome
of the case.
"With a loan, you have an absolute obligation to repay and
there could be scenarios where the lender gets more than the
client," founder Stacey Napp says. "We are in tandem with the
client."
Balance Point started in 2009 with funds from Napp's own
divorce settlement. Now Asta Funding Inc, an asset management
company in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, backs the firm.
When Churchill started, also in 2009, the firm fielded one
application every two weeks, Lyle says. It now it gets about
five a day.
His company is currently backed by Three Hills Partners -
comprised of private equity from Jon and Steve Sabes of
Minneapolis and Patrick Preece of Greenwich, Connecticut.
EVALUATING CASES
Divorce financing companies do a significant amount of
underwriting - research to calculate the client's chances of
prevailing and whether the potential settlement is worth the
time and resources.
"We understand that there are limits to what we do and we
are trying to make sure that all of our loans come through,"
says Lyle.
Both Churchill and Balance Point step in only when the
client has exhausted other avenues. Many first try to get their
own lawyers or financial management firms to back the case, or
ask the opposing party with deep pockets to pay the legal fees.
The money the firms provide pays attorney costs and other
expenses, such as bringing in a forensic attorney to testify on
the client's behalf.
The typical loan at Churchill is $250,000 and, on average,
it takes 14 months to pay back.
Each case is different, says Lyle, but the interest rates
are akin to credit cards, usually 16 to 19 percent.
The most expensive loan to date that BBL Churchill has
financed was $800,000 and the lowest amount is $25,000.
Napp's company does not require clients to put up any money
as a retainer and all of her potential clients must vet the
investment agreement with an independent attorney who has no tie
to the case.
"The risk-reward analysis needs to be done, to make sure the
loan makes sense," says Lisa Hanson, a Philadelphia-based
financial adviser who specializes divorce financial planning.
"You'd want at least $500,000 in your settlement and it
seems like typically you'd be looking at a marriage that has at
least $4 to $5 million in marital assets. And it really should
only be done if you have no other options."
Rosemary Frank, a Brentwood, Tennessee, financial adviser,
prefers that her clients borrow on an already-open home equity
line of credit or use funds from the marital estate to pay for a
divorce.
She also recommends borrowing against a non-retirement
portfolio, using the investments - stocks, bonds, mutual funds -
as collateral.
But sometimes that simply is not enough to foot the bill,
Napp says.
"Litigation funding levels the playing field," she says.
"Money is the great equalizer. It means you had a shot."
Editing by Lauren Young, Frank McGurty and Andre Grenon)