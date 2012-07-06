JPMorgan shuts five money funds following ECB move

BOSTON, July 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co has
temporarily closed five European money market funds to new
investors, a spokeswoman said, citing the interests of current
investors after an interest rate cut by the European Central
Bank.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Kristen Chambers said the New York
bank's investment arm temporary closed the funds "because we
think it will help prevent further dilution in yields, which is
in the best interest of clients."
JPMorgan's move was first reported by Bloomberg News.
On Thursday the European Central Bank cut its main
refinancing rate to a record low 0.75 percent in the wake of
grim economic data. The lower rate could send investors looking
for new places to put cash to work, such as in money funds.
But money fund managers are hardly looking for more cash
from investors. U.S. fund operators have been squeezed by low
interest rates and have slashed fees just to keep clients
invested in the cash-management vehicles.
Operators of equity mutual funds often close the vehicles to
new investors when managers have difficulties finding new places
to invest cash. Peter Crane, publisher of the cranedata.com
website, said money funds have also been temporarily closed in
response to low interest rates, such as in 2009 and 2010 at
several U.S. Treasury money funds.