UPDATE 2-After ECB cut, US asset managers tighten fund access

* JPMorgan aims to protect investor yields
* Demand for funds show lack of options amid low rates
By Ross Kerber and Jessica Toonkel
BOSTON, July 6 Three big U.S. asset managers
have restricted investor access to European money market funds
in the wake of the European Central Bank's interest rate cut.
The restrictions came at several of the largest fund
operators and show how large institutional investors have few
good options left to earn interest on their cash, specialists
said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc, which is
the world's largest money manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
on Friday all confirmed the restrictions.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Kristen Chambers said the New York
bank's investment arm temporary closed funds to new investors
after the ECB's rate cut on Thursday, "because we think it will
help prevent further dilution in yields, which is in the best
interest of clients."
A notice to investors shows JPMorgan has limited investments
into five funds from new and existing investors, though
shareholders can continue to move assets out of the vehicles.
BlackRock has also limited access to a pair of European
money funds, a spokeswoman said.
A Goldman Sachs official in London confirmed reports that
the firm is not accepting new money in its GS Euro Government
Liquid Reserves Fund because it cannot invest at the new rates
without substantially diluting the yield for existing
shareholders.
SEARCHING FOR YIELD AFTER RATE CUTS
The limits show how institutional customers who buy the
funds face few good options after the European Central Bank on
Thursday cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.75
percent. The move followed a dire batch of data that showed even
Germany, the euro zone's economic powerhouse, entering a modest
downturn. The lower rate could send investors looking for new
places to put cash to work, such as money funds.
But money fund managers are hardly looking for more cash
from investors, as the fund restrictions showed. U.S. fund
operators have been squeezed by low interest rates and have
slashed fees just to keep clients invested in the
cash-management vehicles.
"It's absolutely more difficult to find places to park
money," said Greg Zandlo, an adviser with Minneapolis-based
North East Asset Management, Inc, which has $75 million in
assets under advisement.
Given that money markets have been earning close to zero
over the past couple of years, advisers like Zandlo have been
turning to alternatives for some time now. Zandlo said he has
been relying on certificates of deposit and state-specific
municipal bond funds as a proxy to money market funds.
"They provide less liquidity but it amps up the return in
lieu of holding cash," he said.
Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama, made a similar point, that
investors have few choices. "In terms of yield, there's really
nothing there that's attractive," he said. Many funds operate
only "as a parking spot for cash," he said.
Operators of equity mutual funds often close the vehicles to
new investors when managers have difficulties finding new places
to invest cash. Peter Crane, publisher of the cranedata.com
website, said money funds have also been temporarily closed in
response to low interest rates, such as in 2009 and 2010 at
several U.S. Treasury money funds.
Technically, U.S. investors cannot buy the restricted funds.
But they are available to multi-nationals including European
subsidiaries of U.S. corporations, Crane said.
Crane said he did not expect U.S.-focused funds to follow
the European ones, since the former have more room to absorb new
cash without reducing yield for current investors.
While the U.S. money funds contain a variety of commercial
paper and other short-term debt from corporations, the European
money funds mainly hold instruments tied to banks on the
continent, he said. European money fund customers will likely
see yields decline as the ECB rate cut works its way through the
banking system. That could ease demand from outsiders to move
money into the funds and lead to an easing of the restrictions.
Crane said he tracks about $108 billion in the European
funds. JPMorgan funds account for the largest share of that, $23
billion, followed by $18 billion in BlackRock funds.
Other large U.S. fund firms, including Fidelity Investments
and Vanguard Group Inc, do not offer European money funds,
spokespeople said.
WELCOME PROBLEM FOR FUNDS
In a way, the European fund restrictions mark a welcome
problem for the money funds: too much investor demand. In
Washington, U.S. regulators are mulling changes for the funds
out of concerns they could face the opposite problem: big
institutional investors rushing to pull money out of the funds.
Investors have rushed for the exits before, pressuring
dozens of fund companies to provide support to help the funds
maintain the $1 per share net asset value that investors have
come to expect.
But industry executives argue rule changes in 2010 have made
the funds more resilient. Investors have steadily maintained
around $2.5 trillion in U.S money funds since last year,
something that analysts say partly reflects a lack of
alternatives.
RARE DEMAND
The restrictions that followed the ECB move reflect a demand
for the funds that would mark a turnaround. European money
market funds posted outflows of $15.4 billion between June 28
and July 4, fund-tracking firm EPFR Global said on Friday. Those
are the highest outflows from the funds on a record that extends
back to the first quarter of 2007, Cameron Brandt, EPFR Global's
director of research, said.
But the ECB rate cut is nothing for the funds to celebrate,
said John Stoltzfus, chief market strategist at Oppenheimer and
Co.
"Rates are so low that it's not practical to offer these
funds to new investors," said Stoltzfus."The difference of
covering the cost of running the fund and paying a relatively
attractive yield to the shareholders- there's not enough left
over," he said.