Higher rates could restore $5 bln in money fund fees -Moody's

BOSTON Aug 3 Rising interest rates could prompt
money market fund sponsors to stop waiving up to $5 billion in
fees, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
At a time of low interest rates, large asset managers in the
$2.6 trillion money fund industry have waived billions of
dollars in fees charged to investors.
But the prospect of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve
should help those sponsors end the waivers, a positive
development for companies including BlackRock Inc,
Fidelity Investments, Invesco Ltd and Federated
Investors, Moody's said in a report.
Already in the first five months of 2015, interest rates
have begun to rise on short-term securities such as CDs and
commercial paper and allowed managers to reduce fee waivers,
Moody's said.
Higher interest rates could also mitigate the impact on
asset managers of new U.S. money fund regulations, set to take
effect next year, Moody's said.
