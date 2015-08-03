版本:
Higher rates could restore $5 bln in money fund fees -Moody's

BOSTON Aug 3 Rising interest rates could prompt money market fund sponsors to stop waiving up to $5 billion in fees, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

At a time of low interest rates, large asset managers in the $2.6 trillion money fund industry have waived billions of dollars in fees charged to investors.

But the prospect of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve should help those sponsors end the waivers, a positive development for companies including BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Investments, Invesco Ltd and Federated Investors, Moody's said in a report.

Already in the first five months of 2015, interest rates have begun to rise on short-term securities such as CDs and commercial paper and allowed managers to reduce fee waivers, Moody's said.

Higher interest rates could also mitigate the impact on asset managers of new U.S. money fund regulations, set to take effect next year, Moody's said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)

