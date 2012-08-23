SEC's Schapiro fails to win votes for money funds reform

Aug 22 A bid by Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Schapiro to impose extra rules on the $2.4
trillion U.S. money market mutual funds industry has been
blocked by a majority of the commission's members, she said in a
statement on Wednesday evening.
In a statement sent by an SEC spokesman, Schapiro said the
declaration by three other commissioners that they would not
support the extra measures "now provides the needed clarity for
other policymakers as they consider ways to address the systemic
risks posed by money market funds. I urge them to act with the
same determination that the staff of the SEC has displayed over
the past two years."
Schapiro and regulators from other agencies including the
Federal Reserve had sought restrictions on the vehicles beyond
rule changes in 2010.
Many had expected the SEC would put forward for public
comment staff proposals like requiring the money funds to adopt
capital buffers and redemption restrictions, or to abandon their
traditional $1 per share net asset value.
Schapiro and allies wanted such changes to make the funds
more robust after problems during the financial crisis. But fund
companies and some experts worried changes would upset the money
funds' central functions in the financial system, as major
buyers of institutional debt. Major fund sponsors including
Fidelity Investments of Boston and Federated Investors
Inc of Pittsburgh.