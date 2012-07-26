US money market funds ditch eurozone banks

LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - US money market funds' exposure to
European banks hit a fresh low in the second quarter of 2012
reflecting increasing concerns about the eurozone region and its
future, Fitch said in a report on Thursday.
Although appetite for European credit recovered after the
first LTRO, a possible Greek exit and a potential sovereign
bailout of Spain have aroused renewed panic in US investors.
This, combined with heightened caution by both European
banks and their regulators on the use of this potentially
volatile form of funding, has led to an 80% decline of MMF
allocations to eurozone banks since May 2011, according to
Fitch.
Experts say that MMFs are unlikely to favour the sector as
much as they have done previously, even if there was a recovery
in credit conditions.
"We are seeing a reversal of money fund exposures to
European banks due partly to an increase in market volatility,"
said Robert Grossman, macro credit research at Fitch.
"Even if the credit situation were to improve for European
banks I think we are unlikely to see a return to the levels we
saw in 2011."
Fitch compiled data based on a sample of 10 of the largest
US prime MMFs with a total exposure of USD614bn representing 44%
of the USD1.39tn total.
Highlighting the ongoing risk aversion, more than one third
of the MMF allocations to European banks are in the form of
repos.
"It's hard to tie the risk aversion to one single event. I
think it has more to do with ongoing investor caution about the
eurozone," said Martin Hansen, analyst at Fitch.
"There are fewer opportunities to invest because several
banks in the region have been deleveraging their dollar based
activities and where MMFs are investing they are expressing
their concern by relying relatively more on repos."
Broken down into individual institutions, banks from
so-called safe-haven jurisdictions, like Credit Suisse, came out
on top with a 4% increase in exposure from MMFs, National
Australia Bank followed with 3.7%, and Bank of America took the
bronze with 3.4%.
In good news for non-eurozone banks, MMF allocations have
only moderately declined, with decreasing exposure to UK banks
partially offset by allocations to Nordic banks.
Outside Europe, Japan benefited from an aversion to European
risk as exposure continued to rise, and holdings of Canadian and
Australian banks held steady.
Deutsche Bank remains the only eurozone institution within
the top 15 largest exposures, compared to seven from the region
at the end of May 2011.
"The deepening disengagement stems both from ongoing MMF
risk aversion to this sector as well as heightened caution by
both some European banks and their regulators on this
potentially volatile form of funding," Fitch analysts said.
PRESSURE ON ALL FRONTS
But US money market funds are not the only place where
eurozone banks have been feeling the pinch. According to the
ECB's second quarter euro area bank lending survey, the
escalation of the sovereign and banking crisis in recent months
has led certain euro area banks to report a deterioration in
their access to retail and wholesale funding.
Investors expressed their nervousness by avoiding the
long-end of the curve as short-term money markets deteriorated
less than the longer term market segments.
This is possibly indicating some reluctance of investors
towards longer-term investments, the ECB added.
"Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2012, a further
moderate deterioration is expected by euro area banks for both
retail and wholesale funding."
The ECB survey showed that 18% of euro area banks attributed
a deterioration of funding conditions to the sovereign debt
crisis through their direct exposure to sovereign debt, up from
4% in the previous quarter.
In addition, on balance 24% of euro area banks reported that
the decline in the value of sovereign collateral led to a
deterioration in their funding conditions in the second quarter
of 2012, after a reported positive impact on funding conditions
in the first quarter of 2012.