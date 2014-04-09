YOUR MONEY-Brutal U.S. winter has chilling effect on prom spending plans

| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 It is still too cold in most
parts of the country to be thinking about taffeta, which could
be affecting how much teens and their parents plan on spending
on the prom and when they do their shopping.
Families, on average, expect to spend $978 this year on the
prom, the annual rite of passage for American high schoolers,
which is basically just a big dance, according to a survey
released today by Visa Inc. That's down 14 percent from
last year.
Prom spending can encompass a wide range of items, primarily
formal wear, but also includes flowers, transportation,
pre-event dinners, hair, makeup and sometimes hotel rooms.
Most of the difference in the spending forecast is driven by
steep drops among families surveyed in the Northeast, whose
spending forecast dipped 27 percent, and the South, where it
dropped 23 percent.
Visa conducted a phone survey of 4,000 families in January
and February 2014, when it was particularly cold in those areas
of the country. Comparatively, last year's survey was based on a
survey of 3,000 in the same time frame in 2013.
"It's certainly a possibility that it's weather related,
especially if it follows other general retail trends," said Nat
Sillin, Visa's head of financial education. Respondents were not
asked why they were spending less.
Indeed, retailers struggled during the winter of 2014.
David's Bridal, one of the largest purveyors of prom
gowns, said that while it has not noted a drop in spending, it
has noted a shift in the buying season to be later this year.
"It's potentially due to weather, and it's also a shift of
Easter and spring break coming later in the year," said Brian
Beitler, executive vice president and chief marketing officer
for David's Bridal.
Most prom dresses at David's end up costing around $200,
Beitler said, with plenty of bestselling collections at just
$100. This year's prom fashion trend is focused on celebrity
couture, particularly the "sophisticated" dresses displayed on
the red carpet during the winter movie awards season. "There's a
little less bling on the dresses themselves," said Beitler,
although accessories remain a big category.
For those who think $978 is an enormous investment for one
night of fun for a teenager, there are plenty of options for
budgeting. Community-based programs across the country, like
free dresses to girls who need them. There are also plenty of
places for teens to donate their gowns once prom is over
Families with income less than $50,000 said they were going
to spend much less than the national average: just $733. Last
year, that income group was planning to spend more than the
national average.
"We hope this dip in spending indicates that the prom bubble
has burst," said Visa's Sillin. "It's just a dance, and for
parents, it's an opportunity to teach teens the importance of
budgeting."
