YOUR MONEY-What plastic is right for your teen?

NEW YORK, March 18 When your children's concept
of pocket change involves actual change, helping them keep track
of their money is pretty easy. But when they start needing
serious coin to gas up a sports utility vehicle or travel
abroad, you need more sophisticated financing alternatives like
a credit card.
Keith Singer saw the light when his teenage son's backpack
was stolen at school, and he realized there had been $300 in his
wallet. "He lost all his money," said Singer, a wealth manager
from Hollywood, Florida.
Here are some options, along with what you need to know
before you give your teen access to credit:
Your credit card
Pros: Adding your child as an authorized user should take a
simple phone call, and the child will have her own card to use.
You can usually get a separate accounting of their charges.
Cons: The card will have your credit limits. Plus, no
restrictions will be imposed on spending. Also, U.S. cards do
not always work in foreign countries. They often have high
transaction fees abroad, especially for cash advances.
Parents say: It's hard to trust a teen with your own credit.
Curtis Arnold, editor-in-chief of cardratings.com (cardratings.com),
added his two oldest children as authorized users on his
accounts, but never gave them the cards. "We've never felt
comfortable handing them a card other than for one-time use," he
says. His top fear: they would lose it.
Bank account with ATM card
Pros: It may take an in-person visit to a bank to open up an
account for a minor, but then you can link it to a parent's
account to easily transfer funds. The ATM card makes it easy to
get cash while traveling and can be used as a credit card. If
you do not sign up for overdraft protection, transactions will
be denied when funds are not available.
Cons: Beware that fees can rack up if the account does go
negative or below a required minimum. Debit cards do not offer
all the same consumer fraud protections as credit cards. They
may incur overseas transaction or ATM service fees, and they
require parental attention to keep adding funds.
Parents say: When one of Elizabeth Powell's 16-year-old
triplets went to England last summer, he opened up an account at
his dad's credit union. Then she transferred in several hundred
dollars a month. The teen was able to use the debit card for his
needs in British pounds, with minimal fees. "The system worked
perfectly," Powell said.
Keith Singer says one additional benefit for the bank
account he opened for his son, who is now 17, is that it
encouraged the teen to deposit his summer earnings.
Prepaid debit card
Pros: Getting one is easy, and most have slick mobile
interfaces. As they are not linked to any bank account or credit
line, there are fewer worries about overspending, loss or
identity theft. Some cards, like Oink (www.oink.com/oinkcard),
allow parents to restrict spending in certain categories, like
alcohol.
Cons: Some prepaid cards come with lots of hidden fees just
to access your own money. They do not help build a credit
history.
Parents say: Arnold likes the Bluebird card (www.bluebird.com/)
offered by Wal-Mart Inc and American Express Co
because, he says, "it's like a credit card on training wheels."
Most of all, he likes the relative safety of it. His oldest
son had a credit card that was compromised while he was a senior
in college. "With a prepaid, you don't run that risk because
they could wipe out the account, but not the whole checking
account," Arnold says.
Personal credit card
Pros: Building a credit score at 18 is smart. A typical
newcomer does not start at zero, but rather at around 600, says
Greg Lull, head of consumer insights at Credit Karma (www.creditkarma.com/).
That is in the middle range between the top of 850 and the
bottom of 300.
Cons: If your young adult is not ready to handle the
responsibility, his credit score will drop, and he will build up
debt. Most young adults bottom out at age 21 before turning
things around, says Lull.
Parents say: When our kids are ready, we'll go for it.
Arnold says of his third child, who is now 17: "Once he gets
through freshman year of college, maybe we'll do regular debit
card, and then as an upper classmen, get a student credit card
for him."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)