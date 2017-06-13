WorldRemit adds Android Pay as secure option for migrant remittances

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 13
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Cross-border money
transfer service WorldRemit is enabling its immigrant customer
base to send money home using Android Pay, making it the first
international remittance firm to run on the Google
payments system, the company said on Tuesday.
Connecting with Android Pay will enable WorldRemit customers
in developed markets like Europe or North America to make
instant international money transfers to reach the 112 million
accounts available via WorldRemit's network of payment channels.
London-based WorldRemit says it handles about three-quarters
of mobile phone-based international money transfers, a small but
fast-growing segment of the global $575 billion worldwide
remittance market. Recipients using WorldRemit can up pick cash
or deposit money in banks or mobile money accounts or top up
mobile accounts.
Android Pay is a secure way for smartphone users to store
credit, debit or loyalty cards to make payments online or in
stores which Google has set up in about 15 of the world's most
advanced markets since launching it two years ago.
In effect, smartphone users where Android Pay is available
will have a simple and secure way to make money transfers to the
125 countries where WorldRemit operates.
"Our customers often complete money transfer transactions
while talking to family or friends on WhatsApp," WorldRemit
Chief Executive Ismail Ahmed said in an interview last week at
the MoneyConf financial technology conference in Madrid.
"Anything we can do to simplify that process is a big thing for
us."
Ahmed, a former United Nations development advisor from
Somaliland, set up WorldRemit in 2010 and has raised nearly $150
million in equity funding from venture firms including Accel and
TCV and another $45 million in debt financing.
Once Android Pay is set up, transfers can be done in five
clicks via the WorldRemit service, the company said. Using this
route, customers no longer have to re-enter credit card details
or pass additional security tests that can derail transactions.
The cost of transfers via Android Pay are in line with other
credit or debit card processing fees it charges - normally well
under 5 percent - WorldRemit said.
WorldRemit makes money by charging basic handling fees and a
small mark-up on foreign exchange rates, which typically
undercut rates charged by traditional, agent-based transfer
firms like Western Union and MoneyGram.
Online payments firm PayPal began offering Android
Pay to U.S. customers for domestic shopping or other
transactions in April, but has not expanded internationally.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)