YOUR MONEY-Wedding photography pushes the limits of novelty

By Mitch Lipka
May 19 Recording Amanda Bortzfield's wedding
last summer at the Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was
no simple - or cheap - task. Still photography and video added
up to more than $23,000, not far off the average total cost for
a wedding in the United States.
"The end results far surpass anything I could have
imagined," says Bortzfield, 27, whose overall wedding costs were
significantly more than average, to say the least.
Her photography package included a two-and-a-half hour
feature film and an elaborate collection of still images, all
aided by the use of a drone. (A nearly four-minute trailer of
the film posted on Miami-based wedding filmmaker Ray Roman's
Facebook page has nearly 18,000 views (on.fb.me/1ebJuZf).
The wedding photography business, including video products,
is continually pushing the limits. Photographers say they must
do more, better, or be distinctly different than rivals because
the field is crowded and they have to separate themselves from
the pack.
That now increasingly includes using equipment mostly used
for adventure sports and spy surveillance - drones, tiny GoPro
Inc video units that can also capture time-lapse
images, 3D rigs and remote cameras.
"When it comes to videography, nothing beats having aerial
footage," says Brad Merriman, a wedding videographer based in
San Francisco. "Even if you have a jib crane, it's still not
going to do what a drone does."
COSTS AND OPTIONS
The price to have a professional capture your wedding has a
broad range, generally from $1,500 to about $15,000 just for
still images. An edited video used to be considerably less
expensive, but now new devices are pushing up costs. Rates are
typically similar to the $2,700 Merriman charges for six hours
shooting video, including aerial shots from a drone.
Bortzfield's video topped out at $12,500 because of the
length of the edited video and the complexity of the shots.
Massachusetts wedding photographer Glen Cooper says there is
a difference between fads and actual advancements in the field.
It was not that long ago, he notes, that the Jurassic wedding
was all the rage, using photoshopped images of dinosaurs chasing
the wedding party. He wasn't a fan.
Cooper says that, while some clients have asked about
drones, none have chosen a different photographer just because
that is not something he offers. Instead, he says, they are
impressed with the low-tech aerial shots he gets with a
remote-controlled camera that can be mounted with suction cups,
attached to a monopod and held overhead, or hooked onto a
decoration. He uses his iPhone to see through the viewfinder and
take the pictures.
"It's similar to a drone, but you don't have to worry about
flying anything," he says.
New York City wedding planner Viva Max says it is a buyers
market when it comes to photography gimmicks. Long gone are
disposable cameras on every table.
One popular addition is a photo booth. Options range from a
traditional booth, to one that can shoot slow-motion video, to
booths that create old-fashioned flip-books that make sequential
still photos look like they are in motion. In many cases,
souvenirs are generated on the spot and given as favors.
Standard booths rent for $1,000 to $2,000, with the fancier
ones such as those using slow-motion going for up to $5,000.
Some wedding photographers include gadgets in their pricing,
and use the footage to enhance their offerings.
Photographer Kristin Griffin offers 3D images that you can
see through an old fashioned View-Master. Each couple gets a
complementary View-Master with a seven image wheel, but extras
cost $100 per View-Master and another $50 per wheel.
"Everyone has different priorities," says Griffin, who is
based in Massachusetts, but has shot weddings in 11 states. "How
much are you going to watch (the video) or look at the
pictures?"
