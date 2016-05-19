CORRECTED-Widening U.S. money fund spread sets stage for $400 bln shift

(Corrects word in second sentence of sixth paragraph to
"government" instead of "prime")
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON May 19 The difference in yield between
prime and government money market funds has widened by 6 basis
points since January, according to data released on Wednesday,
in a trend expected to accelerate as investors prepare for new
rules being rolled out this autumn.
Executives at big fund sponsors JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and others expect institutional
investors to move perhaps $400 billion out of prime funds, or
about half their assets, and into government money funds in
coming months. Ensuring a smooth shift will amount to the first
major test of how well U.S. regulators have strengthened the
$2.7 trillion money fund industry, whose ultra-safe reputation
was tarnished during the 2008 financial crisis.
Clients like corporate treasurers worry that new rules could
lock up some assets during times of stress. As those investors
leave prime funds, companies such as banks that sell funds
securities will have to offer better terms, said John Tobin,
head of portfolio management for the liquidity business of
JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management unit.
"They will be compelled to pay more to get those same trades
done," Tobin said in a recent interview. The spread between the
yields paid by prime and government money funds could widen to
close to 40 basis points or more this summer, he said. That
would also provide extra returns for investors willing to sit
tight.
"It's a great opportunity," he said.
Among funds for institutional investors, prime funds' weekly
average yield stood at 26 basis points, 17 basis points more
than government funds, iMoneyNet said on Wednesday. At the start
of the year the prime funds' yield was 15 basis points, or 11
basis points more than government funds. Institutional prime
funds now hold $788 billion, while institutional government
funds have $938 billion, iMoneyNet said.
One of the best-known prime funds "broke the buck" in 2008
when it was unable to maintain its traditional $1-per-share net
asset value, while others needed support from their sponsors.
Under rules passed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in 2014, starting in October institutional prime
funds will allow their net asset values to vary from $1, to
condition investors to fluctuations. The boards of nongovernment
money funds will also gain new powers to limit withdrawals in
times of stress.
Safer-seeming government funds do not face the same rules,
which has led asset managers to revamp their product lineups and
has already reduced assets in prime funds. "Prime funds are no
longer the pure-play liquidity option that they once were," said
Brandon Swensen, co-head of fixed income at RBC Global Asset
Management, which is shutting down its Prime RBC Money Market
Fund.
The asset shift is not expected to cause much market
disruption, according to analysts and fund executives, thanks to
actions by regulators like pushing banks to use longer-term
funding sources.
Also, Dave Fishman, head of Goldman Sachs' liquidity
solutions business, said there is less risk the new rules will
push money into unregulated products because of a new overnight
repurchase facility offered by the Federal Reserve where
government funds can park cash leaving prime funds.
Deborah Cunningham, senior portfolio manager for Federated
Investors, said she plans for scenarios where the yield
difference between prime and government money funds widens to as
much as 50 basis points, the most since 2009.
Even at that spread, however, many corporate treasurers will
move their money, said James Gilligan, assistant treasurer of
Great Plains Energy Inc.
"Treasurers are going to sacrifice yield for security," he
said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)