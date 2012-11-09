MoneyGram settles fraud allegations with DoJ

Nov 9 Payment services company MoneyGram
International Inc said it reached a $100 million
settlement with U.S. authorities related to suspected fraudulent
transactions by some agents.
The settlement, which also involves the appointment of an
independent compliance monitor, tipped the company to a
third-quarter loss of $54.8 million.
The $100 million will be available to victims of the
consumer fraud scams perpetrated through MoneyGram agents, the
company said.
MoneyGram, which has 284,000 global money transfer agent
locations in 196 countries and territories, said it has created
two new executive-level positions for enhancing efforts to
combat consumer fraud.
The company said it had reached settlements with the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and
the Department of Justice.
The quarterly loss of 77 cents per share compares with a
profit of 22 cents per share a year earlier, when the company
reported earnings of $15.8 million.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $338.6 million.