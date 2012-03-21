UPDATE 1-MoneyGram CFO resigns

* James Shields to step down as CFO
* Alex Holmes to be new CFO
March 21 Payment services company MoneyGram
International Inc said its chief financial officer James
Shields has stepped down and has been replaced by Alexander
Holmes, its vice president for corporate strategy and investor
relations.
The company said Shields, who has been with MoneyGram for
two years, will remain with it through May 15, 2012.
MoneyGram also said it expects its revenue to grow between 7
and 9 percent and its adjusted EBITDA to rise 9-11 percent in
2012, as it forecast last month.
Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company closed at
$18.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.